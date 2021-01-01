Abiha Subway 18' x 20.5" Peel and Stick Wallpaper Roll

Revamp your space with a clean, classic look using this subway tile peel and stick wallpaper from Latitude Run! Printed on smooth vinyl, our self-adhesive designs are perfect for renters and homeowners looking for an instant, DIY transformation to their wall and furniture surfaces. With the same qualities and durability as permanent wallpaper, our products offer an easy, fresh alternative to decorating with very little commitment. No water, no mess, no sticky residue!