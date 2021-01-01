Abigale Fiber Reinforced Concrete Propane Fire Pit Table

Gather your friends and family around an open fire with this fire pit! Complete with a tank holder, this compact design brings you the cozy ambience of flickering flames without lugging bulky fire pits, changing logs, or shoveling soot. This fire pit table’s rectangular silhouette is made from concrete and features a glass flame guard that adds contemporary style to your outdoor arrangement. The push-button ignition outputs 50,000 BTUs of heat – lava rock fill is included and the flames are adjustable. This weather-resistant fire pit table stands up to rain and wind, and requires propane for year-round use. Plus, it comes with a handy nylon cover to keep it protected. Size: 16" H x 42" W x 20" D, Finish: Charcoal