From noble house
Noble House Abigail Mirrored Three-Drawer Side Table
Give your home decor an elegant feel with the Roxie mirrored side table. This unique side table doubles as storage and will contemporize the surrounding decor with its' innovative mirrored finish. Rounded mirror drawers and embellishments on the front of the side table create a statement that will last in any room you place it in. Includes: One (1) side tableMaterials: Mirror with wood frameColor: SilverFinish: MirrorAssembly required: NoWeight: 56.2-poundsDimensions: 24.50 inches high x 18.50 inches wide x 16 inches deepDrawer dimensions: 3.50 inches high x 13.50 inches wide x 12.25 inches deep