Add transitional style right into the comfort of your own home with this classic area rug. This gorgeous rug features a striking design mimicking a quilt pattern and is accented with hues of golden yellow, ivory, magenta pink and royal blue with a thick-bordered edge. Along with a designer look and feel, this exquisite rug is meant for durability with a cotton backing and is stain-resistant for your lifestyle needs. United Weavers Of America Abigail Indoor Border Oriental Area Rug | 713 20675 1215