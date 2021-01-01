Ellis Curtain Abigail 72 in. Lilac Floral Shower Curtain, Purple

Abigail Hydrangea Shower Curtain - Bring the gorgeous sights of Spring indoors. Our traditional hydrangea pattern on high quality fabric will drape beautifully and bring a breath of fresh air into the entire room. Abigail is a multi colored traditional Hydrangea floral print pattern on solid natural colored ground that features a range of shades and colors that coordinate easily with a variety of solids and patterns within your home. Made with 52% polyester/48% 5 oz. cotton fabric creates a smooth draping effect, soft texture and easy maintenance. The Shower Curtain measures 72 in. wide and is 72 in. long from top to bottom of panel. One shower curtain will fit a standard size shower and will require 12 shower curtain rings to hang. Matching Abigail Valances, Panels and Tiers also available . Machine washable. Color: Lilac.