ABHISUBYA Citrine Copper Wire Citrine Cluster Base Natural Healing Gemstone Crystal Bonsai Fortune Money Tree for Good Luck, Wealth & Prosperity | Home Office Decor | Spiritual Gift | Feng Shui

Crystal healing tree, chakra tree is a hand-crafted gemstone tree loaded with crystals and gemstone, branches of the reiki money tree made up of copper wire. Chakra tree statue figurine gems tree size 4-5 inches approx. The natural gems tree base contains lots of gems chips and beads, which are made with wood. The money tree is a good source of energy healing balancing chakra and aura cleansing. The tree of life symbol of growth and success. Natural crystal cluster base with a copper wire wrapped money tree sculpture with crystal leaves, secured to and growing out of the crystal, hand-twisted. We will fold up all branches and pack secured while packing. It need you to arrange the branch and leaves with your creativity and patience. Crystals and crystal trees are said to enhance healing energies and focus energies in positive ways. Many people using them as a focus object for meditation and find their visual presence to be calming. It is great for your personal altar, crystal healing, heart opening meditation, communication, self-reflection or for holding during meditation. Helps Elevate your Spirit to a higher level. Extremely powerful and protective stone with high spiritual vibration. It guards against psychic attack, transmitting them into love. Crystals can be used for healing or environmental enhancement. A wonderful gifts for you, your families and your friends, people who like to collect crystals and rocks. These crystal tree can be placed home, office or anywhere to create a strong healing vibration and clear the atmosphere of negative energies. The crystal bonsai money tree known as Wishing Tree, people usually used it to wish for increased luck, wealth, health and fortune. Idle for home decor or chakra crystal healing. It attract positive vibes and dispels negative vibes. Gemstone tree builds energy, courage and a positive attitude. This is a Feng shui bonsai tree to attract wealth and prosperity to your home or office. It helps increase energy, vitality and boosts mood. When holding or being near this tree you feel simple joy.