Abhinay High Back Faux Leather Executive Chair

High back tufted leather sofa executive swivel office chair with welt arms. This button tufted executive office chair combines old-world craftsmanship with seating principles, giving you a chair that feels as good as it looks. High back office chairs have backs extending to the upper back for greater support. The high back design relieves tension in the lower back, preventing long term strain. The tilt-lock mechanism offers a comfortable rocking/reclining motion. The free rein motion is great for taking a quick break from typing to answer phone calls and relax. The chair easily swivels 360 degrees to get the maximum use of your workspace without strain. The pneumatic adjustment lever will allow you to easily adjust the seat to your desired height. The arms are adorned with a trim welt. The heavy-duty base adds more flair.