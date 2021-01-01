From home decorators collection
Home Decorators Collection Aberwood Patina Oak Finish Wood Trestle Dining Bench (75 in. W x 18 in. H)
A pair of impressive trestle base anchors the Home Decorators Collection Aberwood farmhouse dining bench. It's beautifully crafted from solid wood and finished with a timeless patina finish similar to natural oak. The classic rectangular bench fits in perfectly alongside a trestle dining table. Just mix in dining chairs or a second dining bench. The backless bench is equally at home in an entryway and at the foot of a bed; just add pillows, sit back and enjoy.