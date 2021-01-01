Abernathy 48" Kitchen Pantry

Traditional design meets functionality with this clean-lined Kitchen Pantry. Crafted from manufactured wood, this budget-friendly piece features two double-door cabinets with a total of two interior shelves that allow you to organize office supplies, spare serveware, or any odds and ends were strewn about your abode. Raised panel molding on the cabinet doors offers a hint of classic character, while exposed metal hinges and round knobs complete the look with a decorative touch. Thanks to its narrow silhouette it provides practicality without sacrificing too much square footage. This versatile cabinet makes a great pantry or linen closet. Assembly is required. Color: Black