From noble house

Noble House Abeles Blue Striped Cotton 18 in. x 18 in. Throw Pillow (Set of 2)

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Unique design and delightful textures are within your reach with our charming accessory. From highlighting your sofa to adding a splash color to your duvet cover, our accent pillows will fill the empty space with something that offers both style and comfort. Featuring a carefree boho design, these pillows give an artsy accent to your interior decor. With endless possibilities and applications for this accessory, these pillows are perfect for a benched window or sofa in need of a bit of modern grace. Color: Blue.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com