Art of Knot Abel Tan 2 ft. 7 in. x 7 ft. 3 in. Indoor Runner Rug

With its gorgeously subtle earth tones and vintage print, the Abel collection is sure to add warmth and style to any room. The collection's practical low pile allows for easy placement under a couch or bed frame. The machine woven construction of these rugs is both durable and soft. Made with polyester in Turkey. Easy to clean and maintain, we recommend vacuuming regularly and spot cleaning with a clean cloth. Always test a small area first. Use of a rug pad is recommended to prevent slippage and movement. Dyes, yarns and packing materials all have natural odors that are sometimes magnified after rugs are packaged. Any odors should dissipate within a week of being removed from the packaging. If your rug has a crease, we recommend laying flat or reverse rolling. Creases will disappear within 2 weeks. Available Colors: Dark Blue, Burnt Orange, Dark Green, Coral, Tan, Cream. Recommended Rooms: Living Room, Bedroom, Dining Room, Kitchen, Hallway, Foyer, Playroom, Kids Room. 100% Polyester , Machine Woven in Turkey , Low Pile, Printed , Thickness: 0.394" , Outdoor Safe: No. One Year Limited Warranty.