Abdurrahmaan 15.5" W x 25.5" H x 3.5" D Solid Wood Wall Mounted Bathroom Cabinet

Perfect for any bathroom. Recesses in the wall between the studs, and simply screws to the studs on each side of the opening. Only the door is outside the wall. Fully adjustable glass shelves inside. Our unique, patented design of shelf supports keeps each shelf in place. Concealed hinges with soft close built in assures the door will never slam shut, but softly close on its own instead. Box is SOLID pine and the Double Villa Bead panel style door is SOLID maple. We’ve painted the inside of the box white, so you don’t have to! Unfinished door can be painted or stained. The box is 3.5” deep inside and gives you plenty of usable depth, but fits in standard 2x4 walls. Cabinet box is 12.5" wide inside. Door is reversible to open either Left or Right. Completely assembled! All you need to do is put one screw in each hinge to mount the door. Then insert it in the wall and screw it to the studs with included screws. If you are replacing a current cabinet, measure your wall opening! White plastic trim surround covers the rough edges of your opening up to 1/2" all around. Door covers the trim surround when closed so the only thing you see outside the wall is the door itself. Finish: Primed