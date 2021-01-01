Abdriel Geometric White/Black Area Rug

Upgrade your room to the next level with these area rugs. It brings a stunning and sophisticated look starting from the design ending with the color. Adds coziness and warmth to any type of interior style the modern and contemporary prints and neutral colors are the perfect addition to your room. Give a high welcoming atmosphere with the vintage lines prints. Featuring medallion print in black on white background. Suitable for all seasons. It stays in place with the felt backing and rubber dot bottom feature.