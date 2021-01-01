From williston forge
Abdon Queen Low Profile Standard Bed
Elevate your bedroom with this queen-size bed to give your sleeping space a rustic industrial feel. Bold metal borders the headboard and footboard, along with small, round grooved details to contrast beautifully next to the wood-looking centers. This bed frame is made of durable warp-resistant MDF, with metal having a powder-coated finish. This mixed medium bed frame will create the perfect modern farmhouse style statement in your bedroom while complementing your decor. Color: Brown