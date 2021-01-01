Abdn Tufted Linen Upholstered Parsons Chair

Covered with breathable linen fabric, these chairs provide a comfortable and skin-friendly feeling. And wide seat padded with a highly elastic sponge offers optimal softness and comfort. The high curved backrest is ergonomically designed for relieving your back fatigue. What's more, sturdy rubberwood legs and solid connection ensure the structure stable and durable for a long lifespan. Delicate tufted back and rivet design will add a touch of modern and elegance to your room. A good place to sit down and enjoy leisure afternoon tea. Solid rubberwood legs to ensure its sturdiness and durability. Reinforced triangle structure under the seat for enhancing stability. Ergonomically curved backrest relaxes back muscle and relieves fatigue. Highly elastic sponge to provide a comfortable sitting experienceSerpentine spring for added resilience. Breathable linen fabric for extra comfort and relaxation. Adjustable foot pads to keep the chair stable and protect the floor from scratches. Perfect for home, restaurant, and café use. Stylish rivet design and tufted back to add beauty and elegance. Upholstery Color: Beige