From wrought studio
Abdirahman 24" Single Bathroom Vanity Set
Advertisement
The wall mount collection features a ceramic porcelain integrated countertop pre-drilled for a single-hole faucet mount. Built for extra durability and low maintenance, the cabinet’s clean lines and sophisticated profile are accentuated with a premium Canadian manufactured wood frame, soft-close glides, and full-size satin nickel hardware. You have plenty of storage space with two drawers and three compartments. The top drawer maximizes storage space by concealing two usable compartments. A perfect choice for your renovation, the will fit your bathroom’s modern design and create a fresh look for your home. Base Finish: White