From megan e barney; catherine e montenegro

ABC's in the Kitchen: A Cookbook for Kids: Cooking through the alphabet with you and your child! (Paperback)

$14.84 on sale
($14.99 save 1%)
In stock
Buy at walmartusa

Description

ABC's in the Kitchen is a children's cookbook intended to foster memory making moments with children and their loved ones. There is a fun easy-to-follow recipe for each letter of the alphabet with a corresponding picture for each step. A list of educational and social skills that can be learned using the book are included. Ready, Set, Cook!

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com