From megan e barney; catherine e montenegro
ABC's in the Kitchen: A Cookbook for Kids: Cooking through the alphabet with you and your child! (Paperback)
ABC's in the Kitchen is a children's cookbook intended to foster memory making moments with children and their loved ones. There is a fun easy-to-follow recipe for each letter of the alphabet with a corresponding picture for each step. A list of educational and social skills that can be learned using the book are included. Ready, Set, Cook!