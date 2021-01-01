Safavieh Abby 19''H Tufted Side Chair, Set of 2, Clay/Silver Nail Head

Contemporary design adds a chic look to your homeDurable birch wood frame for long lasting longevityMinor assembly neededColor: ClayFrame Color: EspressoItem Dimension: 22 in. W x 23.8 in. D x 36.4 in. HUpholstered with 100% Bicast LeatherContains silver nail headsSeat Dimension: 18.1 in. W x 16.7 in. D x 19.5 in. HBackrest: 16.7 in.Leg Height: 19.7 in.Sold in a Set of 2Item Weight: 17.6 lbs eachWeight Capacity: 250 lbs. eachAccessories in life style photo(s) not includedPlease note: The images and product dimensions on our website are as accurate as possible. Due to differences in computer monitors, some furniture colors may vary slightly. Lengths and widths may vary from the published dimensions. We do our best to provide you with an exact measurement, but please be advised that some variation exists.Although Leather is one of the most durable upholstery materials, proper care is vital to maintain its appearance and performance. Dust weekly using a soft, clean cloth slightly dampened with distilled water. Blot spills immediately with a soft, clean absorbent dry cloth.