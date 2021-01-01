Abbott Semi-Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Hudson Valley Lighting - Color: Silver - Finish: Polished Nickel - (8025-PN)

The Abbot Semi-Flush Mount Ceiling Light from Hudson Valley Lighting exemplifies mid-century modern designs artful character in its delightful volumes. The piece complements tall or low ceilings as it mounts with a compact half-dome body. Adding to its low-profile, slender stems sprawl out, holding intriguing metal or glass globes that catch the eye with contrast in scale. The clear globes are blown individually by hand. A clear lamp fitted inside amplifies the crisp, reflective quality of the globes as their ultra-fine filaments burst with warm hues. The arrangement of bulbs comes together to generate a spacious glow. Hudson Valley Lighting was established by David Littman in New York as part of the Littman business, a family lighting trade going back three generations. Known best for restoration lighting, Hudson Valley Lighting also features reproduction vintage and transitional fixtures that are classic and versatile. Their high quality, elegant designs are offered in a range of product types, from wall sconces with hand polished metal to crystal chandeliers. Shape: Sputnik. Color: Silver. Finish: Polished Nickel