Abbotswell Linear Suspension Light by Kichler - Color: Brass - Finish: Brass - (43494NBR)

The Abbotswell Linear Suspension Light by Kichler uses sleek geometric lines mixed with classic elements to present a refined statement piece. Bold pentagonal arms made of steel intersect to create an open cage. It includes bulbs that balance seemingly precariously atop each bottom bar, emitting a warm, ambient glow. This artfully designed fixture is chain hung from a rectangular canopy and creates a sort of optical illusion, changing shape and size depending on its viewers vantage point Kichler, founded in 1938, is a family owned and operated company based in Independence, Ohio, that creates inspiring contemporary lighting. Using clean lines and simple, geometric forms, their designs are high quality, reasonably priced and distinctive. Ranging from outdoor lighting like LED wall sconces and post lights to indoor lighting like pendants and bath lights, Kichler's products are energy efficient and suit a variety of individual personalities and tastes. Shape: Abstract. Color: Brass. Finish: Natural Brass