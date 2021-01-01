From mistana baby & kids
Abbingt Floral Royal/Ivory Area Rug
Set a boho-chic foundation for your stylish space with this dark teal and beige area rug, showcasing an Eastern medallion motif with botanical accents. Made in Turkey, this area rug is power-loomed from a stain- and a fade-resistant blend of polypropylene, cotton, and jute in a low 0.43" pile – perfect for rolling out in high-traffic living rooms and dining spaces prone to occasional spills and stains alike. This rug performs best when paired with a rug pad to prevent shifting and sliding. Professional cleaning is recommended. Rug Size: Rectangle 9' x 12'