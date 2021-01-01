Abbigail Beach Outdoor Lumbar Pillow

Love pillows? Us too! They offer a wallet-friendly way of updating your look and they’re cozy – who doesn’t love cozy? Showcasing a solid color with a coral design on the front, this lumbar pillow’s classic design is right at home in coastal aesthetics. Its cover is crafted from Sunbrella in the front, and terry cloth on the back, and is cushioned with a polyester insert. Made in the USA, this throw pillow is weather-resistant, and can be used outdoors. Color: Parrot Green