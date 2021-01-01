Abbie-James Floating TV Stand for TVs up to 70"

Simple yet contemporary floating TV stand and media console will open up free space and bring in an airy look to your living room. It is not designed to hold a TV, instead, this design requires that the TV must be wall-mounted as shown in the photo. The Paldi 53 inches wide media stand features five cubbies and an open shelf providing storage space for your books, electronic devices, and media equipment. You can also showcase your decorative items and favorite family photos on the top space of the stand. A double-holed adjustable cable management system with a wiring compartment in the back is specially designed to meet contemporary growing technological needs. The media stand will suit perfectly for any wall-mountable TVs up to 61''. Available in pure white, oud oak, and black melamine coated finishes. It is made of 18mm thick A quality melamine coated particle board and banded with first-class PVC edge banding tape. The product will be delivered to the customer in the original package as disassembled. It is designed to be assembled and mounted to the wall by the customer using a power drill. Assembly instruction and installation hardware including metal wall mounting apparatus are included in the package. For fast and error-free installation, product parts are numbered with stickers in accordance with the assembly guide. Color: Black