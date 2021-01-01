Abbeyville 6-Light Candle Style Classic / Traditional Chandelier

Features:Six light chandelierFixture Design: Candle StyleFixture Shape: Classic / Traditional Number of Lights: 6Number of Tiers: 1Finish: CreamStyle: CoastalSecondary/Accent Material: NoSecondary Material: Shade Included: NoShade Color: Shade Material: Primary Material: MetalGlass Type: Fabric Type: Crystal Component: YesReal Crystal: YesCrystal Type: EgyptianCrystal Color: Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Sloped Ceiling Compatible: YesSwag Light: NoIntegrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Type: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Not Included But Required: YesRecommended Bulb Shape: StandardRecommended Bulb Shape Code: A15Bulb Base: E12/CandelabraDimmable: YesDimmer Switch Included: Dimmable Light Included: NoVoltage: 120Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 60Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Product Care: Wipe with damp clothCountry of Origin: ChinaSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseLife Stage: KidPower Source: HardwiredSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Country of Origin - Additional Details: Made in ChinaHanging Method: ChainWITB Bulb Included: NoDS Secondary Product Style: Youth GlamWood Type: Quality Score: 0.3Spefications:Accommodates 6 x 60W candelabra bulbs (not included)Title 20 - California Code of Regulations: WEEE Recycling Required: YesCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Energy or Water Efficiency Certifications: NoEnergy Star Compliant: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: Nevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: Washington 19.260 GSL Compliant: Dimensions:Overall Product Weight: 10Canopy Included: YesCanopy Height - Top to Bottom: Canopy Width - Side to Side: 5Canopy Depth - Front to Back: 5Adjustable Hanging Length: YesOverall Max Height: Overall Min Height: Overall Height (Hanging): Body Height - Top to Bottom: 20Body Width - Side to Side: 22Body Depth - Front to Back: 22Shade: NoShade Height - Top to Bottom: Shade Width - Side to Side: Shade Depth - Front to Back: Downrod Included: Downrod Size(s): Chain Length: 36Wire Length: Fixture Cord Length: Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: YesEstimated Time to Assemble: Additional Tools Required: Installation Required: YesEstimated Time to Install: Additional Parts Required: NoWarranty:Commercial Warranty: NoProduct Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 1 YearFull or Limited Warranty: LimitedWarranty Details: