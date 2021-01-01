Abbate 7.5" Metal Bed Frame

The Strobel Technologies Heavy-Duty Bed Frame is a sturdy and durable base for your bed. Crafted from premium quality metal, the bed frame can be used with regular as well as water beds. The Heavy-Duty Bed Frame from Strobel Technologies can be further adjusted to ensure a snug fit. It has a weight capacity of 3000 lbs. and can be wiped clean with a dry cloth. Some assembly is required, which can be done with the help of a screwdriver. Size: Full/Twin