From alwyn home

Abbate 7.5" Metal Bed Frame

$205.99
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

The Strobel Technologies Heavy-Duty Bed Frame is a sturdy and durable base for your bed. Crafted from premium quality metal, the bed frame can be used with regular as well as water beds. The Heavy-Duty Bed Frame from Strobel Technologies can be further adjusted to ensure a snug fit. It has a weight capacity of 3000 lbs. and can be wiped clean with a dry cloth. Some assembly is required, which can be done with the help of a screwdriver. Size: Full/Twin

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com