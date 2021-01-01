Abba Pendant by Seascape Lamps - Color: Brown - Finish: Textured - (SL_AB24_CHO)

The Abba Pendant Light from Seascape Lamps is a modern design underlining the versatility of geometry in the lighting space. California-based Seascape Lamps piece adheres to its recognizable visual language of the drum composition as its light diffusion device. It uses a dual composition of drums to create instant depth and dimension. Its inner shade serves as a neutral background to the colorway on the outside. Its light escapes in stages through the shade and an acrylic diffuser plate at the base. The resulting glow is soft on the eyes yet fulfilling at the same time. Seascape Lamps was established in Santa Cruz, CA in 1980 as a producer of custom lighting fixtures and shades. Seascape Lamps gives the consumer flexibility in choosing their lighting style and design, as all materials are hand-selected and available for use in all styles. Create your own pendant, floor, table, ceiling lamp, or wall sconce with their wide selection of solid and printed shades and specialized LED bulbs. Shape: Drum. Color: Brown. Finish: Brushed Nickel hardware