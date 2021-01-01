Abani LAY120A Gesa Farmhouse Beige And Brown Traditional Area Rug

This farmhouse area rug invokes traditional charm and comfort without sacrificing style. The farmhouse style is a return to a simpler time, utilizing materials, colors, and elements that are readily available. Though classic and upscale, this area rug avoids feeling too fussy. The beige and brown colors are easy to pair with any existing interior design style, and the traditional floral pattern is a timeless classic. For an easy-clean, durable rug that won’t go out of style, this Gesa favorite is an easy choice. Rug Size: Rectangle 5'3" x 7'6"