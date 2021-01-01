Abacus Floor to Ceiling Plug-In LED Lamp by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Grey - Finish: Oil Rubbed - (289520-1010)

The Abacus Floor to Ceiling Plug-In LED Lamp by Hubbardton Forge is an engaging display of light that interacts with its environment and visitors alike. True to its name, this expansive piece suspends beautiful, handblown glass globes in between cables for a floating composition that casts a lovely layer of illumination onto surroundings. Each luminous sphere can be moved along their track, much like the abacus, it was designed after, adding a customized and fun touch to spaces it brightens Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Globe. Color: Grey. Finish: Bronze, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting