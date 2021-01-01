Aayan Damask Pink Area Rug

This area rug has a chic, distressed design for a glam farmhouse look on your hardwood or tile floors. It's power-loomed in the USA from stain-resistant polyester, so it's safe to roll out in rooms more prone to spills and splashes. The subtle damask design with a white and light pink hue showcases a jacquard weave that looks great in modern spaces. This rug also has a low 0.08" tall pile height that's ideal for placing in spots with high foot traffic, and in homes with little ones running around. To keep this rug from sliding around, we recommend pairing it with a rug pad. Rug Size: Rectangle 3' x 5'