Aaryahi Genuine Leather Bench

A Mid-Century modern update to a retro classic, the Aaryahi upholstered bench is gorgeously adaptable. Its seat cushion is crafted of high-quality genuine leather and filled with high-density foam providing comfortable sitting for up to 2. This Tan accent bench is constructed of a sturdy solid wood frame and boasts tapered solid wood legs in a rich finish to convey a refined aesthetic with a hint of mid-century flair. Can be cleaned with a non-abrasive cleaning solution followed by a quick microfiber cloth. Removable legs allow for simple delivery for tight spaces. Available in a variety of timeless colors, you're sure to find something that matches your décor. PARTIAL ASSEMBLY REQUIRED