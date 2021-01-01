Aaron Torchiere with Swing Arm Reading Light and Antique Brass Color

Accent Floor Lamp: The dual purpose Aaron Torchiere w/Swing Arm Reading Light is a brilliant choice for the bedside, reading area as well as the living room. The uplight and swing-arm light are controlled separately for maximum convenience with the uplight creating room-filling ambient light and the reading light offering the ability to direct the light where it is needed. An antique brass finish is paired with a beautiful alabaster glass shade. Functional Design: A three-way rotary switch on the socket controls a bulb up to 150 Watts or an equivalent CFL. The 3-way rotary socket switch will only work with a 3-way light bulb; otherwise this lamp will function with simple on/off switch at its highest setting. The reading light is controlled by a simple on/off rotary switch.Contemporary Decor Lamp: Sleek designs and high quality materials join together to bring a modern ambience into your home.Versatile Use: With a compact footprint and elegant design, Adesso Floor Lamps provide a large amount of light in a small amount of space. This functional lamp is ideal for a variety of interior settings including corners, entryways, bedsides, and more.Product Specifications: Antique brass finish, alabaster froster glass shade, swing-arm reading light offers extra adjustable task function, room-filling light, this lighting product is ETL listed, meaning that it has been tested and approved to meet the government-regulated safety standards for the USA.