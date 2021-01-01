Ameriwood Home Aaron Lane Bookcase with Sliding Glass Doors, Black

Ameriwood Home Aaron Lane Bookcase with Sliding Glass Doors, Multiple Colors - Black:Made of painted MDF and solid wood feet, the neutral black finish brings a timeless style to any room, but can easily be paired with bold colors, as wellStore books or display family photos and keepsakes on the 2 adjustable and 2 fixed shelvesThe sliding glass doors protect the contents from dustThe Bookcase ships flat to your door and 2 adults are recommended to assemble. Each shelf can hold up to 20 lbs. Assembled dimensions: 51" H x 31.75" W x 13" DWith over 30 years of experience in RTA furniture, Ameriwood Home offers a wide range of home furniture products for every room of the houseAcquired by Dorel Industries in 1978, Ameriwood Home has become a leader of RTA furniture growing in bedroom, home office, entertainment, storage, and youth products