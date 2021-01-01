From noble house
Noble House Aarav Modern Glam Handcrafted Sunburst Accent Table with Tempered Glass Top, Black and Copper
Whether you are looking for an elegant display piece for your living room or a unique companion for your sofa, our glamorous handcrafted side table will bring your home a gorgeous new vibe. Featuring a dazzling sunburst frame and stunning glass tabletop, this accent table is a perfect luxe piece for any modern room. Whether you are featuring your décor on this sleek tabletop or offering up a tray of snacks for your guests, this table will enhance the look of your home for years to come. MODERN GLAM: Showcasing a dazzling metallic frame and glass tabletop, our enchanting side table brings homes an exquisite and artful look. Its simple use of curves and straight lines creates a lovely contrast that emphasizes a modern glam design. SUNBURST DESIGN: Featuring a brilliant sunburst design, this accent piece will surely stand out in any room. This provides a stunning contrast with the circular tabletop for an exquisite streamlined look. TEMPERED GLASS: This end table features a tempered glass top that offers a gorgeous translucent look. This glass is made to be stronger and safer than regular glass, making this more resistant to breakage and shattering. IRON FRAME: Constructed of iron, this accent table is made to be incredibly durable, ensuring that this piece will hold up under use. Refined with an antique metallic finish, this accessory brings a traditional atmosphere to your home. DIMENSIONS: Choose an accessory that is the perfect size for you and your furniture. This accent table is 17.75” W x 17.75” D x 25.25” H. You will love how much your space can transform with the simple addition of this charming table.