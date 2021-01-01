Aanya 1 - Light Dimmable Armed Sconce

This 1-light armed wall sconce adds ambient light and a coastal touch to your indoor or outdoor spaces. It features a square metal mount in a solid finish, as well as a cylindrical seeded glass shade for a clean-lined look. This sconce accommodates one bulb up to 60W (sold separately). Rated for dry, damp, or wet locations, it brightens up your bathroom, bedroom, porch, or front door. We love how you can hang it with the shade turned upward or downward. Best of all, this sconce is compatible with a dimmer switch so you can adjust the light. Finish: Brushed Nickel