From gracie oaks
Aamori TV Stand for TVs up to 60"
Highlight your living room with a down-to-earth aesthetic! The TV Aamori features a rustic case good and two sliding barn doors with an X brace design. The sturdy metal track is paired with smooth sliding rollers, making you could easily move the barn doors to cover any storage spaces. There are four storage rooms and three media compartments with back holes for cable management that are perfect for your audio-visual equipment. Color: Gray