Aalto Round Multi-Light Pendant Light by Hammerton Studio - Color: Clear - Finish: Brass - (CHB0049-03-HB-RC-C01-L1)

The Aalto Round Multi-Light Pendant Light from Hammerton Studio is a seductive piece dazzling in the optical beauty of its handblown glass shades. A metal canopy guides the movement of its suspended forms with a circular shape in a low-profile. Height adjustable wiring and sleek metal lamp holders underline an airiness as they hang in the air. Abstract shades with a ribbed outer surface beam elegantly. Each one is fired at over 2000° F, then blown and cast. To not detract from the craftsmanship in the glass, integrated LED lighting concealed at the top rains down a shape-defining surge of warm light. The Hammerton Studio brand was created in 2013 by Hammerton, an American lighting company founded in 1995. Their contemporary creations feature artisan craftsmanship in metal sculpting and glass and are made from domestically sourced raw materials and manufactured in America. From the intriguing, curved metalwork of the Tempest Drum Pendant to the smooth glass of the Coppa Wall Sconce, their designs are distinctive, accessible and versatile. Color: Clear. Finish: Heritage Brass