Aalto Modern Vine LED Chandelier by Hammerton Studio - Color: Black - Finish: Matte - (CHB0049-VB-MB-RC-001-L3)

The Aalto Modern Vine LED Chandelier by Hammerton Studio showcases an arrangement of hand-blown glass pieces made by skilled craftsmen that nods to both vintage and modern styles. With an organically-shaped silhouette, this chandelier is a whimsical interpretation of a flowering vine, diffusing a lovely layer of energy-efficient light through tapered, textured glass shades. A hand-polished frame supports this piece as it artfully descends into spaces with a sense of elegance. The Hammerton Studio brand was created in 2013 by Hammerton, an American lighting company founded in 1995. Their contemporary creations feature artisan craftsmanship in metal sculpting and glass and are made from domestically sourced raw materials and manufactured in America. From the intriguing, curved metalwork of the Tempest Drum Pendant to the smooth glass of the Coppa Wall Sconce, their designs are distinctive, accessible and versatile. Shape: Abstract. Color: Black. Finish: Matte Black