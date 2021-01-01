Aalto Modern Branch LED Chandelier by Hammerton Studio - Color: Grey - Finish: Beige - (PLB0049-BB-BS-RS-001-L1)

The Aalto Modern Branch LED Chandelier by Hammerton Studio is an elegant piece that features several hand-blown, one-of-a-kind, artisan glass pieces that are illuminated by integrated, high-quality, LED lights. Arranged along a smooth, hand-polished composition of metal stems, this juxtaposition of organic and modern shapes is reminiscent of a branch adorned with flower buds. Elevating spaces with some glamorous flair, this chandelier adds a lovely touch and layer of light to surroundings. The Hammerton Studio brand was created in 2013 by Hammerton, an American lighting company founded in 1995. Their contemporary creations feature artisan craftsmanship in metal sculpting and glass and are made from domestically sourced raw materials and manufactured in America. From the intriguing, curved metalwork of the Tempest Drum Pendant to the smooth glass of the Coppa Wall Sconce, their designs are distinctive, accessible and versatile. Shape: Organic. Color: Grey. Finish: Metallic Beige Silver