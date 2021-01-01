Aalto Mini Pendant Light by Hammerton Studio - Color: Amber - Finish: Glossy - (LAB0049-15-BS-RA-C01-L1)

The Aalto Mini Pendant Light from Hammerton Studio realizes an organic form through handblown glass. Like a true pendant light, a shapely canopy and slim wiring work in conjunction to guide the eyes between the interaction of its glass and light. Topped with an industrial lamp holder, its blown glass shade offers a striated design realized in an abstract shape. An LED light concealed at the top generates a crisp glow, bringing out the marks on the glass made by the artisans. The Hammerton Studio brand was created in 2013 by Hammerton, an American lighting company founded in 1995. Their contemporary creations feature artisan craftsmanship in metal sculpting and glass and are made from domestically sourced raw materials and manufactured in America. From the intriguing, curved metalwork of the Tempest Drum Pendant to the smooth glass of the Coppa Wall Sconce, their designs are distinctive, accessible and versatile. Shape: Abstract. Color: Amber. Finish: Metallic Beige Silver