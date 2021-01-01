Aalto Glass Abstract Decorative Bowl in Clear

Design pioneer Alvar Aalto combined simple design with a craftsman’s expertise to create iconic pieces of the home design that are functional and sculptural. Inspired by his native Finnish landscape, Aalto’s asymmetrical waves have been a timeless symbol of Scandinavian design since winning the 1937 Paris World Fair. The 3” pressed glass Aalto bowl is the smallest piece in the collection making it a practical and versatile addition to any home décor. Ideal for serving sauces and desserts. Also great for displaying tiny trinkets or storing jewelry. Linen’s refined warmth brings versatility that works in all interiors.