Aakash Upholstered Ladder Back Side Chair

Looking to settle into a meal in style? Adding dining chairs that help round out the design of your table is a great way to make any room feel more complete. Take these seats, for example: perfect for a mid-century take on a ladder back chair, this piece is crafted from a manufactured wood frame with a wrap-around back. A foam-filled, polyester upholstered seat rounds out this chair with a plush touch for softening a seat when dinner chats run long. Upholstery Color: Green