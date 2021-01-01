From mercer41
Aahil 80.31" Velvet Rolled Arm Chesterfield Sofa
The perfect piece to reflect your regal tastes, this sofa anchors your seating ensemble in timeless appeal. Crafted from the wood frame, this dapper design strikes an updated, clean-lined silhouette with tight pleated rolled arms and wood round tapered feet. Crushed velvet upholstery brings out this sofa's glamorous side, while exquisite details including high-density foam fill with spring support, piped seat cushions, matching bolster pillows, and a button-tufted backrest elevates the design. Fabric: Gray Velvet