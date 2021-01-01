4 Pack AAA HighPerformance Alkaline Batteries 10Year Shelf Life Easy to Open Value Pack

AAA 1.5-volt performance alkaline batteries; ideal for a variety of devices, including game controllers, toys, flashlights, digital cameras, and clocks 10-year leak-free shelf life; air- and liquid-tight seal locks in the power until its needed thanks to the improved design, which includes dual crimps, a new zinc composition, and anti-corrosion components Delivers the amount of power needed for a specific device; ideal for game controllers, toys, flashlights, digital cameras, clocks, and more Ships in Certified Frustration-Free Packaging; backed by an 1-year limited warranty Note: these batteries are NOT rechargeable. For reusable options, check out rechargeable batteries To learn more about recycling single-use batteries, simply copy/paste this link into your browser: call2recycle.org/what-can-i-recycle