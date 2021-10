60 AAA batteries in recloseable storage pack; each battery has 1.5 volts of power Performs better than the competition in high-drain and super high-drain devices Long shelf life; holds power and will not vent or leak when stored in a cool, dry place Contains no mercury or cadmium; safe for the home and better for the environment Trust for all your battery needs: alkaline batteries, lithium coin cell batteries, rechargeable batteries, car batteries, and more