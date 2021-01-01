From spyclops surveillance
Pack of 8 AAA Batteries 1100mAh AAA Rechargeable Battery with Smart C807 Battery Charger and Micro Charging USB Cable
Advertisement
Wordwild Usage Charger - Freely charged by power bank, adapter, car charger etc. Its so convenient! Upgraded C807 Battery Charger - ETL certified and charging pair and single batteries as you liked: 1/2/3/4 pcs AA AAA batteries. Precharged AAA Batteries - Highest Capacity 1100mAh, Rechargeable up to 1200 times. Smart and Easy Indicator - Shows the charging progress by color (RED means charging, GREEN means fully charged.) Packages: AAA Rechargeable Batteris NIMH (8 Counts), C807 Battery Charger for AA AAA NIMH NICD Batteries x1, Micro USB Charging Cable x1, Battery Storage Case x2.