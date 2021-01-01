From jjc
aa battery storage case holder organizer, compact pc battery box for 8pcs aa or 14500 batteries, water-resistant and easy to carry
Keeps your batteries organized, secure and away from short circuit. Molded liner separates contacts. Made with a hard plastic exterior and modeled sponge cushion interior which is effectively prevent your batteries from damaging and impact. The case has a solid snap closure that keeps your batteries secure. Protects your batteries from dust, moisture, shock and water-resistant. Size 5.0x3.5x1.2, it is a handy little accessory to throw into your gear bag.