Alno A985-3 Cube 3 Inch Center to Center Handle Cabinet Pull Polished Chrome Cabinet Hardware Pulls Handle

Alno A985-3 Cube 3 Inch Center to Center Handle Cabinet Pull Features:Premium finish maintains its appearance over timeCrafted from solid brass for high quality strength and feelCoordinates well with the Cube CollectionCovered under Alno's Limited Lifetime WarrantyMounting hardware is concealed for a sleek, clean lookProduct Technologies:Concealed Installation: This cabinet hardware features a concealed installation, with no exposed exterior screws. Screws go through from the interior of the cabinet or drawer directly into the hardware, ensuring they are well hidden when your cabinet is closed.Solid Brass Construction: This product begins with raw bars of solid brass which are heated, and pounded into specially made dies producing a stronger, more substantial product. The difference between lesser metals and heat forged brass is noticeable the minute you hold it in your hands; solid brass is heavier, smoother, and naturally resists corrosion.Specifications:Length: 3-5/8"Width: 5/8"Center to Center: 3"Projection: 1-3/8"Base Width: 3/8"Base Length: 3/4"Material: BrassProduct Variations:A985-3 (This Model): 3 Inch Center to Center Handle Cabinet PullA985-35: 3-1/2 Inch Center to Center Handle Cabinet PullA985-4: 4 Inch Center to Center Handle Cabinet PullA985-6: 6 Inch Center to Center Handle Cabinet PullA985-8: 8 Inch Center to Center Handle Cabinet Pull Handle Polished Chrome