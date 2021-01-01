A95UF Transformer; Low Z, Female XLR to High Z MC1M Connector with Mating 1/4-Inch Phone Plug/Jack

The A95UF is a reversible transformer that matches low-impedance microphones to high-impedance inputs or high-impedance microphones to low-impedance inputs The transformer permits use of very long microphone cables with either low-impedance or high-impedance microphones The only requirement is to limit the cable to 4.6 m (15 ft.) between the high-impedance end of the transformer and the low-impedance microphone or microphone input The transformer prevents high-frequency loss, level loss, and objectionable pickup of noise or hum The A95UF is furnished with a Female XLR professional audio connector on the low-impedance end, and with both a standard 1/4-inch male phone plug and female phone jack adapter for the high-impedance end