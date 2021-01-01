Alno A8981 Euro Contemporary 2 1/4" Projection Single Bathroom Towel or Robe Hook Polished Chrome Bathroom Hardware Robe Hook Single Hook

Alno A8981 Euro Contemporary 2 1/4" Projection Single Bathroom Towel or Robe Hook Alno A8981 Features: Complete with a Limited Lifetime Manufacturer Warranty Constructed from solid brass for long lasting durability Includes all necessary mounting hardware for easy installation Coordinates seamlessly with the Euro series from Alno High quality finish will resist rust and corrosion through everyday use Perfect for bath, hall, entry, mud room, or anywhere you need to organize with style Product Technologies: Solid Brass Construction: This product begins with raw bars of solid brass which are heated, and pounded into specially made dies--producing a stronger, more substantial product. The difference between lesser metals and heat forged brass is noticeable the minute you hold it in your hands—solid brass is heavier, smoother, and naturally resists corrosion. Alno A8981 Specifications: Width: 1" Height: 1" Depth: 2-1/4" Number of Prongs: 1 Number of Hooks: 1 Material: Brass Single Hook Polished Chrome