Alno A887-35 Ribbon & Reed 3-1/2 Inch Center to Center Cabinet Pull Backplate Polished Brass Cabinet Hardware Cabinet Hardware Backplates Pulls

Alno A887-35 Ribbon & Reed 3-1/2 Inch Center to Center Cabinet Pull Backplate Features:Designed to be paired with Alno cabinet pullsConstructed from solid brass for long lasting durabilityCoordinates with the Ribbon & Reed series from AlnoComplete with a Limited Lifetime Manufacturer WarrantyProduct Technologies:Solid Brass Construction: This product begins with raw bars of solid brass which are heated, and pounded into specially made dies--producing a stronger, more substantial product. The difference between lesser metals and heat forged brass is noticeable the minute you hold it in your hands—solid brass is heavier, smoother, and naturally resists corrosion.Specifications:Width: 1"Length: 7-1/4"Center to Center: 3-1/2"Projection: 1/4"Quantity: 1Material: Brass Pulls Polished Brass